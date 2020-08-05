Thinking of planting some beautiful native Florida trees in your outdoor space? The Florida Forest Service has bare root cypress and pine seedlings for the December 2020 through February 2021 planting season.
Bald Cypress and Pond Cypress will sell out quickly. Seedlings purchased early are held in the nursery beds until you request delivery.
Purchasing now ensures you have seedlings for reforestation when all the seedlings are sold.
In the winter, seedling survival rates are typically highest for December plantings because of better soil moisture. Containerized seedlings are available for planting during the summer rainy season or in the winter. The Florida Forest Service rents mechanical tree planters that you pull with your tractor and has dibble bars to lend out for hand planting. Tree planting contractors are also available.
Contact your Sumter County Forester, Arthur Clothier, at (352) 643-1675 or Arthur.Clothier@FDACS.gov to receive a copy of the seedling brochure and advice on planting and managing your forested land.
The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. The Florida Forest Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland and natural resources from the devastating effects wildfire on more than 26 million acres. Learn more at FDACS.gov/FLForestService.