Cypress House Ranch B&B is hosting Precious Paws Rescue 501(c)(3) for an adoption event and yard sale Oct. 16–17, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will have kittens and cats available for meeting, as well as information about the rescue and its mission.
Precious Paws Rescue is an all-volunteer organization with an adoption center located in Inverness. Currently, over 40 cats and kittens are at the center.
All funds raised will be used to provide care for orphaned foster pets. The group is requesting cash or check donations from those who do not wish to shop or adopt.
The two-day event is open air and will be held rain or shine at Cypress House Ranch B&B, 5175 County Road 631 C in Bushnell. For more information, call Precious Paws Rescue at 352-726-4700 and leave a message.