It’s not yet hurricane season, but stormy weather is still a possibility in these cooler months.
Tornadoes, quickly moving lightning storms, flooding and other hazards can occur year-round, and Sumter County Emergency Management can help people prepare before they happen. Sumter County residents canSign up to receive emergency notifications at www.sumtercountyfl.
In addition, the NOAA National Weather Service offers a variety of alerts and notifications through NOAA Weather Radio and push notifications on wireless cell phones. Learn more at www.weather.gov/nwr and www.weather.gov/wrn/wea.
For information on how to prepare for severe weather, go to www.floridadisaster.org.
For information on making a plan, kit and more, visit www.sumterprepares.com.