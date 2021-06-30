Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter is commemorating the fourth of July by teaming up with fellow non-profit Humanitarian Experience For Youth volunteers to clean up the President’s Hall of Fame in Clermont.
A 10-week beautification project will kick off July 2 at the site as the volunteers pressure-wash and provide landscaping before the Independence Day weekend.
In addition to the volunteer work that day, HEFY students will tour the President’s Hall of Fame and visit the nearby Florida Citrus Tower to learn more about the Central Florida area.
For 10 weeks, teams of students will work alongside Habitat construction leads and volunteers to provide exterior clean up, paint and landscape, along with minor repairs through Habitat’s Preservation and Repair program. They’ll offer community clean up and repairs at various locations throughout Lake and Sumter counties. Projects will include cleaning, painting and landscaping individually owned homes and public community centers.
Selected projects are recommended through city leaders and local community ambassadors, and the Clermont Police Department asked Habitat Lake-Sumter and HEFY to adopt the President’s Hall of Fame as one of its community clean-up projects.