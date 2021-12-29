“Is this an indigo snake?” Questions like this occasionally pop up on Facebook, NextDoor and other social media platforms. Typically, however, the accompanying photo is of a southern black racer or another common Florida snake, and not the impressive, elusive eastern indigo snake.
These snakes have a distinctive look: Adults have thick black bodies, with glossy scales and, in the right light, an iridescent sheen. Some have reddish-orange chin coloration, as well. They are beautiful, even to those who may be fearful of snakes.
Sightings of wild indigo snakes are rare these days, however. After centuries of living throughout the state, especially in sandhill and scrub habitats such as those on the Lake Wales Ridge, today the nonvenomous species is threatened and in need of help.
This is where the Orianne Center for Indigo Conservation, which is operated by the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, comes into the picture.
Based in Lake County near the Seminole State Forest, OCIC is the only place actively breeding captive eastern indigo snakes for restoration in their former habitats.
The species, Drymarchon couperi, is federally designated as threatened. Its main threat is habitat destruction, fragmentation and degradation.
Criteria for appropriate repatriation habitat are rigorous, according to Nick Clark, OCIC supervisor, who said the species needs plenty of room to roam.
“They need tens of thousands of acres that need to be against tens of thousands of acres,” he said, noting that most snakes live and die within two miles of where they’re born. “But for indigos, that’s up to 14 miles!” he said.
Acceptable restoration habitat also must have a certain number of active gopher tortoise burrows, because the burrows are an important feature for the snakes, providing them a comfortable climate-controlled sanctuary with another nonaggressive species. (Gopher tortoises are experiencing their own issues and are state-listed as a threatened species.)
The good news is that people like the staff and volunteers of OCIC are dedicated to protecting the future of threatened species. At the center, healthy adult indigo snakes are paired up starting around November, when nighttime temperatures drop and trigger breeding behavior.
“November is prime breeding time,” said Clark, who has been with the Central Florida Zoo since 1999 and at OCIC for six years.
“The OCIC’s outdoor habitats allow the snakes an opportunity to experience seasonal weather changes and temperature cycles, which are key to long-term reproductive success,” the center says at its website. “Each outdoor habitat is designed with an underground bunker that simulates a gopher tortoise burrow.” The snakes also enjoy basking in the sun, as can be seen on numerous photos posted on the OCIC Facebook page.
“Our main focus is breed, raise, hatch,” Clark said. The center keeps the hatchlings for their first year, and then sends them to Zoo Atlanta for about a year. Next, the goal is releasing the young snakes into protected habitat when they reach about three feet in length and are big enough to avoid predators such as eagles, owls and hawks.
“Once an indigo is an adult, predation goes way down,” Clark said.
“Since 2010, over 150 Eastern Indigo snakes have been released into the Conecuh National Forest in southern Alabama, where they previously hadn’t been observed since 1954,” Zoo Atlanta said on its website. “In 2020, the project achieved a significant milestone when biologists working in the (forest) discovered a baby eastern indigo snake, confirming that individuals from managed breeding programs can not only survive, but thrive in the wild.”
Eastern indigo snakes also have been released in The Nature Conservancy’s Apalachicola Bluffs and Ravines Preserve in the Florida Panhandle.
A curious snake
For fans of the species, the indigo snake, the largest nonvenomous snake in the U.S., is considered special.
“It is a snake not like any other,” said volunteer Tori Wingerter, who was unfolding a huge stack of newspapers to be used in the snakes’ indoor units after feeding dozens of indigo snakes one by one in a climate-controlled room the size of a large classroom. “That’s why I volunteer here.”
Clark said the snake is unique.
“Its scientific name means ‘emperor of the forest.’ He is the apex predator – the best mouser out there,” he said, noting that the indigo’s main diet is actually other snakes, primarily venomous ones.
Clark said indigo snakes are curious and visual, which is very evident when you walk by them in the facility and watch them watch you.
In the wild, if you surprise one, it likely will just slither away, according to the experts.
“They are fast, not aggressive at all. They know they’re top dog,” said Dr. James Bogan, DVM, DABVP, CertAqV, who serves as the center’s director as well as the zoo’s chief veterinary officer.
That nonthreatening behavior is also apparent in the outdoor facility, where the snakes don’t seem to mind when you step around and over them in their enclosures.
In addition to breeding and raising the indigo snakes, OCIC also does the same for the very cute striped newt (Notophthalmus perstriatus) of northern Florida and southern Georgia. While not listed as threatened, the small species is considered imperiled and currently protected from “intentional take,” according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).
OCIC also conducts research to support the long-term survival of the indigo snake, working with numerous biologists and scientific organizations. The center partners with various organizations on its research and reintroduction programs, including FWC, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Orianne Society, The Nature Conservancy and U.S. Forest Service.
A part of the community
Orianne Center for Indigo Conservation began in 2012 after billionaire Tom Kaplan founded Orianne Society, a charity named after his daughter. According to a 2013 Forbes article on Kaplan, he provided $1.5 million to open the Lake County breeding facility and later, he and his wife bought and donated 2,500 acres in Georgia to create the Orianne Indigo Snake Preserve.
OCIC is building a new 20-unit outdoor enclosure for the indigo snakes, and a goal is to get as many native plants as possible in the pens to replicate the species’ historical habitat.
The center is not open to the general public. That said, one of its purposes is to educate people about the importance of its mission. So, small groups are welcome to schedule visits, which the local Chamber of Commerce has done recently. Feb. 22, 2022, the facility will host a special event, the Indigo Bluegrass BBQ, to raise funds to support its work.
In addition, Clark and other representatives give presentations with their “DERPs,” snakes used not for breeding but for “display, education and research purposes.” One DERP is Edgar, an impressive albino 20-year-old eastern diamondback rattlesnake.
The center also offers training to area emergency responders (fire and police departments, animal control, etc.) who want to be prepared if they encounter a wild or captive venomous snake, Clark said.
OCIC staff have worked to become part of the local community and to let people know “we’re not crazy snake people,” Clark said with a laugh, adding that they understand people’s concerns about snakes in general.
“We get it. They see a big snake and don’t want it in the yard,” he said.
Yet, if that big snake might be an elusive eastern indigo snake, it just might end up in a social media post – “Is this an indigo snake?”
Check out the OCIC Facebook page for more information and photos of the species.