Choices Pregnancy Center, a ministry of First Baptist Wildwood located at 306 Oxford Street in Wildwood, “exists to provide emotional, physical and spiritual support to women, men and their families as they face a critical time in their lives,” according to the center.
The center also provides guidance for healthy lifestyle choices and offers confidential services provided at no cost.
“This is only possible due to the churches, businesses and individuals that support what we do. Our goal is to help those facing unplanned pregnancies by providing services from a Christ-centered Biblical approach,” the center said. “We are a 501(c) non-profit agency governed by a volunteer board of directors with a small staff and strong team of volunteers.”
The center offers free and confidential pregnancy tests, options counseling, community referrals, parent training and support and after-abortion healing.
“We educate women on pregnancy options, help build strong families, and share the Gospel message in word and action,” the center says.
For further information on services or to volunteer, contact Terri Kemper at 352-354-2179 or directorchoicespregnancy@gmail.com. Visit www.Choices-Pregnancy.org.