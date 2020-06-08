June 30–July 2, a team of assessors from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA) will examine all aspects of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services, according to Sheriff William O. “Bill” Farmer, Jr.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has to comply with approximately 260 standards in order to receive accredited status. Many of the standards are critical to life, health and safety issues.
As part of the on-site assessment, agency members and the general public are invited to offer comments to the assessment team. A copy of the standards is available through the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Accreditation Officer in Wildwood, at 352-569-1600.
For more information regarding CFA or for persons wishing to offer written comments about the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office ability to meet the standards of accreditation, write: CFA, P.O. Box 1489, Tallahassee, Florida 32302, or email info@flaccreditation.org.
The Accreditation Inspector for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is James Aguiar, Jr. He said the assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar agencies. The assessors will review written materials, interview individuals and visit offices and other places where compliance can be witnessed.
Once the Commission’s assessors complete their review of the agency, they report back to the full Commission, which will then decide if the agency is to receive accredited status. Sumter County Sheriff’s Office accreditation is for 3 years.
Verification by the team that the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office meets the Commission’s standards is part of a voluntary process to gain or maintain accreditation—a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence, Sheriff Farmer said.