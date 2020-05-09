Karen King, owner of A Quilting Palette in Lady Lake, has kept her store open during the pandemic, and she has every intention of riding out the economic slowdown and supplying her customers the materials they require to complete their projects.
With a purpose of providing “fabric and notions for those needing to make masks for themselves, loved ones and those in need,” King has adapted her operations to include curbside pick-up, along with online ordering at www.aquiltingpalette.com with continental USA shipping. “I also offer local delivery for those who can’t get out,” she added.
Not surprisingly, customer focus has been on mask-making in recent weeks.
“The number of facemasks being made for the pandemic has been amazing,” King said. “No matter the crisis, quilters are supportive to everyone in need. During hurricanes in years past, we took in over 300 donated quilts for distribution in the Florida panhandle.”
King started A Quilting Palette in December 2016, and she plans to continue offering curbside pick-up and local delivery after pandemic restrictions have eased. Like many small businesses riding out the coronavirus storm, the retail store has had challenges.
“While business has tapered off, customers have truly showed their support by using the curbside pick-up, online ordering and deliveries,” she said.
Shop hours are Monday–Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a two-person limit inside, following CDC guidelines. King can be reached at 352-751-0405.