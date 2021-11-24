Sumter County Animal Services staff and volunteers may have felt like it was raining cats and dogs in recent months, as they found themselves dealing with increased numbers of animals needing homes.
“As a result of the pandemic, shelters and rescues across the nation saw a huge influx of surrendered animals,” Animal Services said in a news release. “This created an overpopulation problem as shelters are meant to only provide temporary care for animals that are in transition and need housing due to being lost, injured or in need of a forever home. Thankfully, over the last two weeks, our valued rescue partners have stepped up once again.”
With their help, Animal Services was able to decrease its shelter population by 43 cats and 15 dogs.
At the recent Humane Society of Lake County’s WestMUTTster Dog Show, three dogs in the county’s care were adopted, as well. Over the following weeks, the shelter also saw an increase in adoptions, fosters and volunteer applications.
“It is with sincere appreciation that we thank Big Dog Ranch Rescue, Happy Tails Adoptions, Hoffmeyer Animal Rescue, Lake County Humane Society, Live to Purr Another Day Rescue, Poodles and Pooch Rescue of Florida, and Purrrfect Angels Rescue for working so hard to ensure these animals continue to be well cared for as they are placed in their new fur-ever homes,” the news release stated. “These rescues continually find ways to support our ‘no kill’ shelter each time our population is in crisis mode.”
In addition, Sumter County Animal Services thanks its volunteers and staff for their dedication.
“With their support, the staff can focus on the health and well-being of all of our animals,” the shelter said.
Visit www.sumtercountyfl.gov.