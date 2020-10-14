In 2014, Chelsea King Burney died due to a massive brain bleed. The 19-year-old newlywed was 26 weeks pregnant when she experienced an aneurysm rupture, and she remained on life support for months. Today, her healthy 6-year-old son and family are keeping her memory alive with a project to install benches in a Clermont cemetery.
Six benches and plaques have been installed at Oak Hill Cemetery, according to her mother, Jean King, who began the project after appreciating a bench she’d used for years when visiting her daughter’s grave.
Originally from Lake County, King and her husband, Steve, live in Webster, and Chelsea’s son, Jase, lives with his father, Brian Burney, and his wife, Hannah, along with Jase’s two younger siblings, in Center Hill.
King and her grandson regularly visit Chelsea’s grave, and as he grew from a baby to a child, the bench they always used – and had begun to think of as “their bench” – began to deteriorate. One day earlier this year, it was gone.
“Not only was I sad to see that it was gone, but I had a little boy with me that was very upset,” King says on the CKB Charity website the family established in memory of Chelsea. “To him that bench had always been there for us.”
She asked for permission to replace the bench and learned that other damaged benches throughout the cemetery also had been removed. A bench replacement project was in the City of Clermont’s budget approval process pipeline for eventual completion, which got her thinking she might be able to move more quickly.
“What if there were other parents that sat on those benches as they think about a child they have lost? What if others sat on them to just feel close to a loved one? What if people that couldn’t stand very long needed the benches there in order to even visit a loved one? So, of course, then I wanted to go out and replace all the benches,” she wrote.
The bench project was the result, established through the Chelsea King Burney Charity, which the family founded this year “to promote brain aneurysm & AVM awareness by providing knowledge and education of the signs and symptoms in hopes of preventing rupture, disability or death.”
King’s goal is to install seven more benches in the Clermont cemetery, and she’s thinking of expanding the project to area cemeteries. Visit www.ckbcharity.org for more information.
Timing of Chelsea’s Sept. 30, 2014, death coincides with September being Brain Aneurysm Awareness month and October AVM (arteriovenous malformation) Awareness month. Since her daughter’s death, King has educated herself about the causes, treatments and more regarding both, and she wants to spread awareness.
“Before Chelsea’s rupture, I didn’t know much at all about brain aneurysms or AVMs. I wish I had known then what I know now. My goal is to spread awareness and help educate as many people as possible to keep them from experiencing the loss our family has. It is so important to become educated, know the facts, and pay attention to your symptoms. Be aware of the symptoms of your family and friends, as well. Being persistent and acting quickly could save a life.”