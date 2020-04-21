Sumter News Sun recently asked readers for examples of kindness during the COVID-19 pandemic, and one of the people we heard from, Karen Weber of Lake Panasoffkee, shared the following story with us. Enjoy!
I don’t want to toot my own horn, but I’ve been wanting to help others during this time while staying safe. I belong to the Facebook group “Lake Panasoffkee Word of Mouth” and answered a post to a mom who needed a notary. The courthouse isn’t doing it, and the bank wants an appointment that she can’t make. So, I offered to meet her at Lake Panasoffkee Park after work, where I walk. We met at 5:00 p.m. and, wham bam, it was done and free of charge! She was so grateful and it made me feel like I could be of service in this way. We used our own pens, and I brought hand sanitizer for each of us. Another lady in the group needed a notary, and I told her we could do the same. I also heard on the same post from a lady who needed something faxed and couldn’t get it done because of the shut-downs. I asked her to email it to me and I would fax it for her.
