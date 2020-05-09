Sumter News Sun recently asked readers for examples of kindness during the COVID-19 pandemic, and one of the people we heard from, Summerfield resident Isabella Rojas, shared the following story with us. Enjoy!
When they moved to their home about five years ago, Isabella Rojas and her family became acquainted with an elderly couple in their Summerfield-Oxford neighborhood.
“Whenever they would garden, or we rode our bikes, we would chat a bit, but now we purposely try to stay away from them, since my husband is still going to work,” Rojas said, referring to CDC-recommended social distancing.
“When this whole thing started, one day they were out, and when I asked how they were doing,” the couple told Rojas about their concerns with grocery shopping. She helped them download and start using the Instacart app, so they don’t have to leave their house to get groceries.
Rojas had considered shopping for her neighbors, but thought grocery store limitations on the quantity of certain items per household would be a challenge, since, as she said, “there are a lot of us at my house.”
When helping the couple download the grocery delivery app, “I kept a good distance, so I was basically screaming from a distance – it looked quite comical,” she said. “Now, I see cars sometimes drive by to drop off the groceries. She yelled at me one day that she loved it!”