Sumter News Sun recently asked readers for examples of kindness during the COVID-19 pandemic, and one of the people we heard from, Tatiana Pulliam, shared the following story, adapted from her post on the Sumter County Sheriff’s Facebook page.
I wanna share something that touched my heart. While me and my children were at the Microtel Inn in Bushnell, I witnessed an amazing gesture by Deputy Adams, if I remember right. While walking my sons’ dog outside, an officer showed up at the hotel and got out of the vehicle to open the door on both sides of the vehicle to let out a couple of people.
He informed me that these people had been stranded in Lake Pan and didn’t have anywhere to go nor probably knew of a place to go. So, Deputy Adams insisted on giving them a ride to the hotel in Bushnell so they would be okay. This act of kindness truly touched my heart and let my teenagers know that a police officer, although powerful in uniform, can show the true acts behind the meaning of “serve.” He didn’t have to stop, and he sure didn’t have to take time away from his night of patrol to go out of his way to make sure these people were okay.
Me and my children were absolutely touched by his kindness. [In writing this on Facebook] my intentions were to hopefully not only let Deputy Adams know that what he did was admired but to also let all officers know that those random acts of kindness, whether small or big, don’t go unnoticed — and that even one small gesture noticed by someone that has had a loss in faith of our authority or even humankind alone can completely change their spirit. Thank you so very much for all you do.