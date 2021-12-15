In November, 75 Wildwood Elementary School students earned enough Brownie Points in a fifth-grade reading challenge to celebrate with a sundae party, according to Friends of The Villages Library.
Eileen Badger, the school’s media specialist, shared some photos of the ice cream extravaganza at www.youtube.com/watch?v=KXJDx2xLblo.
The Friends of The Villages Library is an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by nearly 170 volunteers at the Belvedere and Pinellas branches of The Villages Public Library. Learn more: www.friendsvillageslibrary.com.