The REALTORS® Association of Lake & Sumter Counties, Inc., recently elected its 2021 officers. They are April Rager, president; Mary “Trish” Leisner, president-elect; Carolyn M. Maimone, vice-president; Vickie Lingerfelt, treasurer; and Addie Owens, past-president.
Owens also was appointed as a director of the National Association of REALTORS® by the local group. In addition, 2021 Florida Realtors® directors were appointed by Rager. They are Rager, Owens, Leisner, Maimone, Lingerfelt, Geoffrey Chernault, Mike “Turk” Taylor and Connie Mahan. These leaders shall serve as directors and represent the interests of all Florida Realtors® members at the state level.