Companion animals often bring great joy to their owners. Dogs, cats, birds, bunnies, and other furry friends make owners smile regardless of how big, small or exuberant they might be.
Pet parents frequently go to great lengths to care for and pamper their pets. But even the most attentive owners may overlook signs that a pet is not feeling well.
The pet advocacy group Four Paws says animals hide pain in the wild as an evolutionary trait. Showing weakness or pain increases the risk of being caught by predators. Thus, an ability to hide pain can help animals avoid danger. However, animals do express pain. Acute pain, which can occur if someone accidentally steps on a dog's tail, will result in a vocal yelp, but a pet who has subtle or chronic pain is unlikely to cry out, and will instead exhibit other signs of pain.
Pet owners can familiarize themselves with certain behaviors, physical signs and mobility issues that can be indicative of pain.
Behavioral changes
Pets may exhibit behavioral changes that indicate they're in pain.
• Avoiding petting or other touch.
• Excessive licking or biting of areas of the body.
• Vocalization that goes beyond the norm, such as more barking, meowing or chirping.
• Restlessness, which may include not being able to find a comfortable position when lying down.
• Being less affectionate to owners, shyness or even exhibiting aggression that is not typical of the animal.
Physical changes
Physical changes may give clues that a pet is in pain. Here are a few signs.
• Shaking or trembling of the body.
• Arching the back or curling up into a ball.
• Holding the head below the shoulders.
• Twitching muscles or seeing that the pet is tense and the muscles are tight.
• Some pets who are in pain will pant a lot.
Mobility issues
Some pain is most evident when pets exhibit issues with their mobility.
• Walking slower or refusing to walk at all.
• Inability or reluctance to jump up on furniture or use stairs.
• Failure to lie down or difficulty getting up.
• Limping or shuffling of the feet.
Certain animals may refuse to eat, while others may exhibit noticeable changes in eye brightness if they are in pain. Elevated heart rate also may indicate a pet is in pain.
Pet owners are urged to visit a vet if their pet is behaving abnormally, as various behaviors may indicate a pet is in pain.