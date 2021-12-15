It seems like all you hear about now days is supply chain issues, high inflation, and will we be able to get what we want for Christmas. All of this causes us to forget why there is Christmas anyway.
Lost in the confusion and hustle is the fact that some 2,000 years ago God entered time, space, and matter to be born in the humblest of environments, to do for man what he could not do for himself. To be our Savior and give us a blessed hope.
Come join us this Christmas season at First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee as we learn and rejoice together the reason for this season. On Sunday December 19th we will be having First Family Christmas at 10:00am. We will have special Christmas music and a children’s Christmas play.
On Christmas Eve Friday December 24, we will have a special candle lighting communion service at 5:00pm.
Our Kid Venture children’s program is offering a winter Rocky Railway Vacation Bible School Jan. 3rd through the 7th at 6:00pm to 8:30pm.Please call to register your child.
We offer growth group bible studies on Sunday mornings at 9:00am, Sunday Evenings at 6:00pm and Wednesday nights at 6:30pm for adults and children alike.
First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee is located at 802 County Road 470. Our phone is 352-793-5510 and we live stream every Sunday morning at 10:00am on Facebook live, YouTube, and our website fbclp@fbclakepan.com. Come join us.