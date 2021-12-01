The purpose of Wreaths Across America, a non-profit organization, is to remember veterans by placing handmade evergreen wreaths at the graves of those who gave their lives for their country.
Approximately 119,000 veterans are buried at Florida National Cemetery, located in Bushnell. The organization’s 2021goal for this cemetery is 50,000 wreaths. Each year, the goal grows to honor more and more veterans. With the help of local communities, this goal can be achieved, according to Wreaths Across America.
Sponsorship is $15 per wreath, and deadline to do so is Nov. 30. Visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org or call 877-385-9504.
A ceremony for wreath placement will take place Dec. 18. Volunteers are needed to help with the placement. Visit Wreaths Across America on Facebook, Bushnell, to sign up.
Since 2007, Wreaths Across America has given back over $6.7 million to local charities. Visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.com.