Frances “Patsy” Teuton, age 79, passed away September 22, 2021, at home with loved ones by her side. Ms. Teuton was born in Jacksonville, FL. on May 2, 1942, to Herbert & Gladys (Evans) Sumner. She was a lifelong resident of Wildwood, FL., but currently resided in Mulberry, FL. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and of the Christian faith. She enjoyed fishing, shrimping, reading, and listening to George Jones.
She is preceded in death by her brothers: Buddy, Dallas “Hoss” and David Sumner. She is survived by her daughters: Debbie Williams (James), Cindy Blackwell (Brian), Serina “Toots” Teuton (Mike), sons: Donnie Varnum (Phyllis), Davey Varnum (Angie), grandchildren Christa, Nina, Andrea, Lance, Buddy, Heather, Courtney, Kyle, Michelle, Jenny, Rudy, and Michael, 24 great grandchildren, sister: Phyllis “Sissy” Melton (Gary), brother: Phil “Bubba” Sumner. And loved by so many.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family @seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Inc., Mulberry, Florida.