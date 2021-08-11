The Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire is set to return in November, and organizers are seeking cast members to help bring history to life.
Individuals are invited to audition to be a member of the faire ensemble Aug. 21, at 10 a.m., at South Lake High School, 15600 Silver Eagle Road, in Groveland. No previous experience is necessary.
Participants are asked to complete an online audition form, provide a headshot or recent photo, and prepare one of the following: For the Cast Ensemble, a 30-second monologue read as a character of the Renaissance time; and for the Vocal Ensemble, a performance of 16 measures of an a capella song.
More details and the online audition form are available at https://bit.ly/2X1OifA.
Every dollar raised from this annual event goes to the teachers and students in Lake County Schools through the Education Foundation of Lake County. For more information, visit edfoundationlake.com.