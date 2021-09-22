These days everyone seems to enjoy the HGTV programs about renovations and restorations of homes, businesses, reorganizing of lives, and property. Come see and experience the restoration of a real church fellowship right in your own area! New things are happening at the property once belonging to First Baptist Church of Rutland, located at 6674 CR 249 in Lake Panasofkee.
One of three New Life Church sites, New Life Church Riverside has been in the process of building a new fellowship with services on Sundays at 5 p.m., as well as a Tuesday night Genesis Life Group at 6:30 p.m. Beginning Sunday, Sept. 19, a morning service at 9 a.m. was added to the schedule. Four pastors, John Sicurella, John Balogh, Buddy Snyder and Mike Price, of the New Life Church sites are leading the work to rejuvenate a church that was shut down for nearly two years.
The last year and a half has been a challenge for everyone on so many fronts. We could all do with some “new” in our lives. Join us for new relationships, as well as a deeper understanding of God’s Word and plan for our lives!