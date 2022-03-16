Kelley’s Lunch Box & Badges, a restaurant and tavern located in Bushnell, is owned by Kelley Cruz Rhoden and her husband Jerry Rhoden. They both have deep roots in the county and have big hearts for first responders. That’s evident through the tavern name, Badges, which is in honor of those men and women.
Kelley is a native of south Florida. In 2002, she moved to Pagoda Springs, Colorado, and started Kelley’s Lunch Box. In 2008, she can back home to Florida and landed in Sumter County, specifically Bushnell. When her children were in athletic practices, she observed children who were hungry because they hadn’t eaten since 11 a.m. – and practice would last until 10 p.m. She made sure they weren’t hungry.
In July 2018, Kelley opened her restaurant. And in 2021, she married Jerry Rhoden, battalion chief of Sumter County Fire & EMS. Jerry works the restaurant’s smoker out back on weekends to change up the menu, and he’s there on his days off, too.
Kelley stated that when Howie’s Restaurant had a fire, Lunch Box stepped in to do a fundraiser to help them get back in business. Lunch Box is community conscious.
On the menu, you’ll find 16 subs, 12 salads, soups, Cubans, Reubens, a Meatball Parm and a children’s menu. And weekends, the Smoker has ribs, Boston butt and is working on brisket.
Dinners, served 4–9 p.m., are steak strips, meatloaf, chicken mac, and chicken piccata. It’s impossible not to find something great to eat at this place, dine in or take out. Badges has wines, craft beers and draft.
The restaurant recently was closed until March 15 due to spring break. It opens Tuesday–Saturday at 11 a.m., and closings can be 9 p.m. to midnight, depending on the crowd.
Locals provide live entertainment Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.
Performers include John Johnson from Bushnell, who traveled with Travis Tritt. Another is an elementary school teacher in Bushnell. And even Charity Cox performs here. Cox, a local central Florida girl, is going to Nashville to audition. She played three songs to the locals at Kelley’s Lunch Box recently and let the crowd choose which would be her audition song. They unanimously chose “Lazy River.” Also appearing are Jennifer Bryant and Ray Nichols, who was on “The Voice.” And earlier this month, everyone got to meet Kelley’s new grandbaby and the rest of her Texas family.
A big event is set for St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 – Battle of the Badges Karaoke- Professional Firefighter of Sumter County IAFF Local 5313, which will take place 7–10 p.m.
This restaurant has a clientele from 30 years old to 80 years old. Florida natives, transplants, and snowbirds happily converge there to enjoy the comfortable ambiance and good food.
There used to be a bar on television with a theme “a place where everyone knows your name.” That’s this place. It has heart and when you go there, you become part of the family. And the food is excellent, also!
The restaurant is located at 110 Jumper Drive, N., in Bushnell. Email Kelleyslunchbox110@gmail.com or call 352-569-4596. And if you really want to know what is happening, visit www.facebook.com/KelleysLunchBox.