Delicious burgers, hand-cut steaks and fresh ingredients are up to bat at Big O’s Home Plate in Bushnell.
What started as a food truck back in 2011 has turned into a full-fledged restaurant, created by husband and wife team Magan and Jason Holt. They opened their location at 311 N. Market Street in July 2017.
“I was born and raised in Bushnell, so we were familiar with the area. When we saw the opportunity to open here, we jumped on it,” said Magan.
The Holts set out to establish a local eatery with high-quality steaks, locally sourced produce and one-of-a-kind burgers, something they believed wasn’t available in the area.
The Holts are baseball fanatics, and their love of the game inspired many of the restaurant’s menu items, decor and name. The restaurant is named after Magan’s father, Charles Oswald, who coached baseball at South Sumter High School for 33 years. Oswald is known in the community as “The Big O.”
“We wanted to do something that honored him, so we wanted ‘Big O’ in the title. He has had such an impact. Not just on our family but on the entire community,” Magan said.
Now retired, Oswald makes frequent appearances at Big O’s Home Plate and coaches his grandson with the Webster Dixie Youth League on a team sponsored by the restaurant.
Oswald is also honored in one of the restaurant’s signature dishes, the Big O Burger. It’s the biggest burger on the menu, with two beef patties topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
The menu fuses all-American cuisine with a South Florida vibe—and a touch of southern hospitality. Jason Holt, who works full-time at the restaurant, is originally from the Miami area, inspiring many of the restaurant’s popular dishes like smoked fish dip, walk-off shrimp and fried plantains.
The menu also includes char-grilled steaks, hand-cut chicken tenders and pork chops. The Holts cut the meats in-store, as they prefer to handle that themselves.
“We couldn’t find exactly what we wanted, so we did it ourselves. We’re a bit of perfectionists,” Magan said.
The Holts are dedicated to using natural and fresh ingredients whenever possible.
“If it’s grown here in Sumter County and we can get it, we try to get it as close to home as we can,” Magan said.
The restaurant also has a vast beer selection, serving nearly 80 different beers, 50 of which are local brands.
The Holts are active members of the community. A kindergarten teacher at Bushnell Elementary by day, Magan also served as PTO president for several years. The restaurant regularly donates food and supplies there.
During the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders issued last spring, the restaurant offered take-home family meals and grocery pick up—throwing in a roll of toilet paper for good measure.
Now, Big O’s Home Plate is fully operational. The restaurant has a large patio for outdoor seating and room inside for groups to spread out as desired. They also offer contactless to-go ordering, which can be ordered online and picked up curbside.
Big O’s Home Plate is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Mondays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. They offer regular specials and deals, which can be found by following them on Facebook. Or, order online at www.bigoshomeplaterestaurant.com.