Revolutionary War author Brian Barret will speak on the contributions of General Wooster to the Revolutionary War effort at the The Lake-Sumter Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) meeting on Saturday, Mar. 7 beginning at 11 a.m. at American Legion Post 219 in Fruitland Park.
The speaker will be Revolutionary War author, member of the James Morgan Chapter of the Wisconsin SAR and Commander of the Wisconsin SAR Color Guard, Mr. Brian Barrett. Among Barrett’s publications are Burgoyne’s Nemisis, Treachery in Albany County and Farmers Who Fought for Freedom, plus his most recent, Wooster’s Invisible Enemies, all of which will be available for purchase at the meeting.
Mr. Barrett’s presentation will concentrate on the seven-month excursion of General David Wooster’s Connecticut Provincials that began in Horseneck, CT and ended in Montreal, Canada. Wooster’s Brigade was active May through November 1775 and consisted of approximately 2500 soldiers who’s two-fold mission was to hold British ships at bay in New York City and to capture enemy strongholds on Lake Champlain and the Richelieu River in Canada. Despite his successes on the battlefield, Wooster and his top commanders never anticipated the impact of germs and disease on the strength and effectiveness of their fighting forces which will be the topic of this presentation.
The Lake-Sumter SAR Chapter will meet at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 7th, at the American Legion Post 219, 194 W. Fountain St, Fruitland Park, FL. For additional information on the meeting, presentation or the SAR itself, contact Bob Beightol at 850-206-7344.