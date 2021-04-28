The Animal Legal Defense Fund, a national legal advocacy organization for animals, is offering an additional $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for writing “Trump” on a manatee in Citrus County. The reward now totals up to $8,000. On Jan. 10, a West Indian manatee was discovered swimming in Florida’s Homosassa River with the word “Trump” on its back. According to officials, the word appears to be written in algae and not carved into the manatee’s back. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working closely with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on investigating this matter.
Manatees are considered a threatened species and protected under the federal Endangered Species and the Marine Mammal Protection Acts. Under both laws, it is illegal to harass, wound or annoy manatees. “Harassment” includes any act that potentially injures or disturbs an animal or causes a disruption to an animal’s normal behavior.
“We hope the additional reward will reinvigorate the case – and a witness will come forward,” said organization executive director Stephen Wells. “We commend the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for their continued attention to this case, and we’re hopeful that the local community will come forward with any information they have regarding this crime.”
The maximum penalty for violating the Endangered Species Act is up to one-year imprisonment or a fine of $50,000, or both. The maximum penalty for violating the Marine Mammal Protection Act is up to one-year imprisonment or a fine of $100,000, or both.
If you have information related to this incident, contact Crime Stoppers of Citrus County at 888-ANY-TIPS or crimestopperscitrus.com. All tips will remain anonymous.