Enter the magical world of elephants, aerialists, tigers, and more at the North American Big Top Circus’s Holiday Show spectacular — coming soon to Bushnell, Florida! Inspired by three generations of circus performers, this limited two-day engagement combines the nostalgia of a traditional circus with a unique holiday twist.
Featuring clowns, ponies, acrobats, and a live band playing your favorite Christmas classics, this performance is sure to be fun for the whole family.
Performances will also include a special appearance by a very jolly, much beloved holiday guest: Santa Claus! Join us under the big top on Tuesday December 15 and Wednesday December 16 with two showings daily at 4:30 pm and 7:30 pm. The performance tent is located across from Walmart, behind the Pico De Gallo restaurant at 5915 SW 20th Drive, Bushnell, FL.
Read on to ﬁnd your money saving coupon in this issue, redeemable for $5 off of one adult ticket and admittance for up to two children (ages 2-12) absolutely free! Performance seating is general admission, and begins one hour prior to each show time.
Finally, due to concerns regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, North American Big Top Circus will be taking additional precautions to promote the health and safety of guests, crew, and performers. To learn more about these precautions or to purchase advance tickets, visit https://mybigtopcircus.com.