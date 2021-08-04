Pavement preservation is underway at multiple locations in the unincorporated areas of The Villages development in Sumter County. Often confused with resurfacing, microsurfacing is a preventative maintenance treatment that looks very similar to resurfacing. The main difference between microsurfacing and resurfacing is the cost and the purpose of the application.
In general, resurfacing is the costliest repair to a roadway. On average, the cost to mill and resurface a two-lane urban roadway with four-foot bike lanes is $106 per linear foot, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) cost per mile models for long-range estimates. Similarly, the historical cost for microsurfacing in and around Sumter County for the same road are, on average, $10–$12 per linear foot.
A resurfacing is appropriate when the asphalt condition has deteriorated to a point where preventative techniques are no longer effective. Distress typically found in this scenario are high-severity alligator cracking, high-severity block cracking, and high-severity corrugation, to name a few. Although highly dependent on types of vehicles and initial construction quality, a roadway will typically last between 15 and 20 years before a significant resurfacing is recommended. However, those life expectancies can be extended, on average, eight to 12 years by applying preservation treatments like microsurfacing.
Microsurfacing protects the underlying asphalt from weathering. Weathering begins a few months after the initial placement of asphalt. Within the first few months and years, asphalt starts to turn gray and will begin developing hairline cracks. If left untreated, these cracks can allow water to seep into the roadway base, which can cut short the life expectancy of the roadway. Additionally, sunlight causes asphalt binder to break down, which also helps water penetrate the asphalt, causing additional wear and tear. Please visit the Sumter County website at the below link to learn more about microsurfacing and this year’s microsurfacing locations.