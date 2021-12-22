In early December, you may have seen members of the Rotary Club of The Villages–Evening out shopping for Christmas gifts for 30 local girls and boys.
“The Evening Rotary club has been a great help in our Christmas Angel project,” said Susie Fister, guidance staff at Harbour View Elementary School.
Through the four-year partnership between the community group and the school, each child is to receive a pair of shoes, shirt, pants and something from their wish list.
According to club president Julie Schmied, “Our members didn’t hesitate to sign up to help make Christmas special for one or more of the students in need. Their wish lists had everything from art supplies to a mountain bike.”
Robert Hensel, the school principal, helped Rotarian Earl Wilkinson roll in three bikes while Fister helped Gay Ratcliff Seamans and Sue Bodenner bring in 30 gift bags.
“The families will be surprised to see this when they come to pick up the items on the last day of school next week. I wish the Rotarians could see how grateful these parents are for their help,” Fister said.
For more information, visit www.rotaryvillagesevening.com.