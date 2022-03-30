April 5–6, Florida Rural Health Association will host its 26th Annual Rural Health Educational Summit in Gainesville.
“Formed in 1992, the Florida Rural Health Association was created to provide a mechanism through which interested individuals and organizations in Florida could unite in advocacy for ensuring that all residents of rural Florida have access to a continuum of affordable healthcare,” according to the organization’s website.
The registration fee includes all educational sessions, continuing education credit, meals and professional networking with exhibitors and colleagues at the Hilton UF Conference Center. For more information, visit https://frha.memberclicks.net.