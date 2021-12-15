The holiday shopping season is upon us! Now is the time to remember safety and security for you and your family while shopping for those holiday gifts. Your Sumter County Sheriff’s Office began our “Operation Safe Shopper” on black Friday and will continue throughout the holiday shopping season.
We will be present to help keep you safe. With that in mind, here are some tips to help you avoid becoming a victim this holiday season.
Shopping
Always park in a well-lit area.
Do not leave valuables in plain view inside your vehicle.
Always secure your vehicle.
Don’t get distracted while shopping, be aware of your surroundings and those around you.
Do not carry large amounts of cash or merchandise.
When shopping online, stick to retailers you know.
Traveling
Have your vehicle inspected before leaving (if driving).
Let a family member or close neighbor know when you are traveling, so they can be on the lookout for suspicious activity.
Don’t advertise your empty house, put your lights on a timer, have your mail/newspapers on vacation.
Keep personal information or cash on your person, be aware of pickpockets.
These simple steps will help keep you safe this holiday season. As always, we ask, if you see something, say something!
I want to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!