Sammie’s Hot Dog and Ice Cream Shop is celebrating its first year in business. The spot is located at 1540 CR44A in Wildwood, one mile east of interstate 75.
The property was purchased in 2019 with a vision of making it into a little roadside “snack shack” that is a common sight from Pat Gardella’s memories of growing up in New England. She was always a bit of an entrepreneur, having owned a variety of small businesses through the years, but always wanted to own an ice cream shop.
After almost a yearlong renovation, Sammie’s was born, naming the business after her four-legged family member, her dachshund, Sammie. Originally the property was used as a Florida state fire tower, dating back to the early 1900s.
Then for many years customers have told us about attending Boy Scout meetings in the existing building. Home of Sammie’s Belly Buster, a great big 1/2 pound all beef hot dog covered with your choice of a variety of homemade toppings. Sammie’s has been serving up the best all-beef hot dogs and premium ice cream to the Wildwood community and surrounding area for the past year.
Our focus has been on families and the working class. We wanted to have a happy, friendly, affordable place to bring the family. The outside covered picnic-style seating offers a place to bring the children and the four-legged family members to enjoy their favorite ice cream and hot dogs.
For the remainder of August, when you come out to see us at Sammie’s and if you wish us Happy Anniversary you will receive a free small ice cream cone after a $6.00 purchase.
We are open Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., and Saturday & Sunday, noon–6 p.m.
Paid content