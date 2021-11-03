Dec. 4 and Dec. 6, the Friends of The Villages Library will hold a book sale in the Belvedere Branch, 325 Belvedere Blvd, The Villages. Book donations and library discards will be available at very reasonable prices, so mark your calendars.
More information on the sale will be shared closer to event dates.
The Friends of The Villages Library is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization that has returned over $550,000 to the community since 2003.
Interested in becoming a member? Visit www.friendsvillageslibrary.com.