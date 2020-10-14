St. Francis Episcopal Church, located at 313 Grace Street in Bushnell, plans to safely continue its annual church bazaar with several changes to help protect the safety of all attendees. The Nov. 7 event will take place outside, and tents, hand sanitizer and extra masks have been purchased for the event. Tables will be placed with social distancing in mind, so everyone can easily see the variety of holiday gifts. The bazaar also will start earlier than in the past, running from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
What will remain the same is a great array of crafts, gift baskets, plants and bakery-pantry items available for holiday shoppers.
“Being shut in for so many months, our St. Francis church family utilized our time by making even more wreaths, ornaments and crafts. The bakery and pantry will be full, but it’s always best to get there early to make sure you grab some of the famous treats,” according to a church statement. “Susie will again make her legendary egg rolls, and of course, free coffee and canvas bags to all.”