Florida businesses and residents affected by the tornado in Central Florida on March 12 may apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The SBA disaster declaration issued includes Marion County and the adjacent counties of Alachua, Citrus, Lake, Levy, Putnam, Sumter and Volusia.
Disaster loan programs available to businesses and individuals in the impacted areas include business physical disaster loans, economic injury disaster loans and home disaster loans.
Applicants can apply online or download the application using the Electronic Loan Application through the SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.SBA.gov.
Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or by sending an email to disastercustomerservice@SBA.gov. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
Submit completed loan applications to the SBA no later than May 27, 2022, for business physical disaster loans, and Dec. 28, 2022, for economic injury disaster loans.