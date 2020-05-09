The National Navy SEAL Museum and Memorial awards scholarships to children of U.S. Special Operations members each year. Applications for the 2020-2021 academic year are due to the museum’s executive director no later than May 10, 2020.
Awards will be determined by mid-June. Applications are available for download at https://www.navysealmuseum.org/scholarship. The museum, located in Fort Pierce, is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but limited offerings, including an online video and news and information, are available at its website.