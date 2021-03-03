Local college and university students can apply for one of the three $1,200 scholarships to be awarded across the state.
The Florida Supervisors of Elections (FSE) Scholarship will be awarded to students who meet these eligibility requirements: they are registered to vote, have been Florida residents for the preceding two years, are enrolled or accepted as full-time students in a senior college or university in Florida, enough credits for enrollment as a junior, have maintained a “C” average or above for the previous year, and are Political Science, Public/Business Administration, or Journalism/Mass Communications majors.
Submission deadline is March 26. Additional guidelines and eligibility requirements, along with the scholarship packet, are posted on the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections website, www.sumterelections.org/FSE-Scholarship. For additional information, email info@sumterelections.org or call 352-569-1540.
One student from each of Florida’s 67 counties will be selected for submission to the FSE Scholarship Committee for consideration. The winners will be announced and recognized at the 2021 FSE Summer Conference.