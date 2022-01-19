The Florida Supervisors of Elections is offering four $1,200 scholarships to qualifying college students.
Applicants must be at least a junior in college, registered Florida voters and live in the state for at least the preceding two years, among other qualifications.
Applicants also must be either a Political Science, Public Administration, Business Administration or Journalism/Mass Communication major. Students must be enrolled or accepted as a full-time student in a senior college or university in Florida and have a least a “C” average or above for the previous year.
The deadline to apply for a scholarship is March 11.
Applications and more information are available at www.sumterelections.org/FSE-Scholarship.
Applications must be submitted to the election’s office of the county in which the applicant is registered to vote. Each county will select one finalist to send to the Florida Supervisors of Elections Scholarship Committee for consideration.
The Sumter County Supervisor of Elections is located at 7375 Powell Road, Suite 125, Wildwood, FL 34785.
For additional information, email electioninfo@sumtercountyfl.gov or call 352-569-1540.