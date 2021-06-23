scholarships awarded

The Rotary Club of The Villages-Evening members recently awarded $1,000 scholarships to four graduates of South Sumter High School. The scholarships may be used in a vocational school, community college or university.
The candidates were selected based on academic achievement, leadership experience and training, and financial need. These scholarships have an additional condition that the student document volunteer hours and participate in community service.
Rotary Interact Club of South Sumter High School is sponsored by the Evening Rotary Club, with a goal of making a difference in their school and in the Bushnell community. Club members can participate in the unique Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, a three-day camp of leadership training.
South Sumter High School promotes community service, volunteer hours and leadership training. The SSHS Interact Club is one way for students, freshman to senior, to achieve these goals. This year, Interactor projects involved a recycling effort, raised anti-bullying awareness and promoted inclusion.