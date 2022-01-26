SECO Energy is offering a total of $36,000 in scholarships for up to 12 students interested in a career in the energy industry.
SECO’s board of trustees approved the scholarship program for recipients to receive $3,000 each. Scholarship winners also may be eligible for ongoing financial support from SECO Energy throughout their studies, according to a SECO news release.
The scholarship program is open to high school seniors who are graduating in May/June 2022, live in a home served by SECO Energy and plan to pursue a career in the energy industry. Qualifying certifications or degrees are in technology, engineering, math or business.
CEO Curtis Wynn encourages students to pursue a career in the energy industry.
“SECO’s Scholarship Program is a recruiting tool that helps us attract local students entering the energy field,” he said. “The energy industry and SECO Energy are hiring bright, career-minded individuals for positions that offer competitive wages. We hope to engage with students who want hands-on experience through paid-internship opportunities, our apprenticeship program or as a new employee on one of our dynamic teams.”
Scholarship applications are available online at SECOEnergy.com > Your Co-
Op > Scholarships. Paper applications are available at SECO’s Member Service Centers located in Eustis, Groveland, Inverness, Ocala and Sumterville. Completed applications must be received by SECO Energy no later than 5 p.m. on March 25, 2022.