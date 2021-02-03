Florida School Boards Association recently recognized Sumter County School Board Member Sally Moss as its newest Certified Board Member.
To earn this distinction, members must complete 96 hours of training in three content areas. The bulk of this training falls under boardsmanship, school finance, policy governance, bargaining and personnel, curriculum and instruction, state/federal legislative processes and school law.
“I am proud to recognize Sally as a Certified Board Member,” FSBA director of leadership services Tina Pinkoson said in a prepared statement. “Since her appointment, and then election, in 2018, she has shown a willingness and desire to learn.”
The Certified Board Member distinction is one of several professional development programs offered by the Florida School Boards Association to ensure board members obtain well-rounded and thorough understanding of his or her policy-making job responsibilities.
The Florida School Boards Association is the professional association for school boards in Florida. The mission of FSBA is to increase student achievement through the development of effective school board leadership and advocacy for public education.