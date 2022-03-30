The Santoro Education Lifeskills Foundation of The Villages held a scholarship award ceremony on March 19, with $46,000 awarded to 23 high school students. Each student received a $2,000 scholarship from the foundation’s founder, Joe Santoro. The funds can be used at any college, university, trade or technical school after the recipients graduate from high school.
Twenty-two students are from local high schools, with one student, the granddaughter of one of Santoro’s friends, from the Chicago area.
“That student’s participation was experimental to see how students from outside our local community fit in with the group, and we may consider offering this program to more students outside of our local community in the future,” the foundation said in an emailed news release.
Scholarships were awarded after the students completed the foundation’sAlive2Thrive social and emotional learning program via virtual weekly sessions over the last several months.
This is an ongoing program, and local students at high schools in the Sumter County area are invited to participate.
The Santoro Foundation also has an early learning scholarship program to help parents of preschoolers pay for infant or toddler care at area centers, if they are not receiving government assistance.
Further scholarship information and enrollment applications can be found at www.selfnow.org or by emailing mary@santorofoundation.org.