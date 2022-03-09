varsity softball Wildwood

Players are Stephanie DeBeaux, Taylor Foster, Arianna Meyers, Isabella Perez, Trinity Skaggs, Fantasy Mills, Jacarriel Gross, Ariel Middleton, Delbie Zayas Rosado, Faith Hodge, Miya Middleton, Alexandria Barron, Damaris Douglas, Emily Ruiz, Julia Temple and Addyson Douglas. Photo courtesy Wildwood Booster Club.

Wildwood Middle High School Varsity Softball vs. Heritage Christian results were 13-8, WMHS. The next home game is scheduled for March 22 at 6 p.m., against Central Florida Christian.

 

Recommended for you