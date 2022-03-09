School News: A winning team Mar 9, 2022 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Players are Stephanie DeBeaux, Taylor Foster, Arianna Meyers, Isabella Perez, Trinity Skaggs, Fantasy Mills, Jacarriel Gross, Ariel Middleton, Delbie Zayas Rosado, Faith Hodge, Miya Middleton, Alexandria Barron, Damaris Douglas, Emily Ruiz, Julia Temple and Addyson Douglas. Photo courtesy Wildwood Booster Club. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wildwood Middle High School Varsity Softball vs. Heritage Christian results were 13-8, WMHS. The next home game is scheduled for March 22 at 6 p.m., against Central Florida Christian. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Sumter News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Sumter Special Sections Sumter Special Sections Sep 30, 2020