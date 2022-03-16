Last month, these students represented South Sumter Middle School at the Big Springs Regional Science Fair:
8th grade: Ashlyn Ishee, Plant Science; Sariah King, Behavioral Science, second place and a finalist; Jayley Lewis, Chemistry; Adison Lowery, Behavioral Science, third place; Ally Maddox, Engineering, third place; and Landen Sherman, Chemistry.
7th grade: Jason Holt, Environmental Engineering; Lucas Ramsey, Plant Science, first place, a finalist, and first alternate for State; and Kylie Reed, Chemistry.