South Sumter Middle School FBLA team members recently competed at the middle school level of the FBLA District Events. Here’s how they placed.
According to Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc., its “National Awards Program, also known as competitive events, recognizes and rewards excellence in a broad range of business and career-related areas. FBLA-Middle Level competitive events also prepare students for successful careers in business by providing opportunities to apply classroom concepts in a workforce-simulated competitive environment.”