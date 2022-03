From left, Leirin Byrd, who placed second in the 11th–12th grade category; Fatima Olguin-Jimenez; Kadie Mariano, who placed second in the 9th–10th grade category; Emily Ruiz, second in the middle school category; Aryonna McCoy; Sophia Stephens, who placed first in the middle school category; Rachael Johnson; Emory Strickland; and Jenalys Otero, third place in the middle school category.