The Sumter County Spelling Bee was held March 16. Sidney Reynolds took first place, and Genevieve Bailey won second place. Both students attend Bushnell Elementary School. They both will be recognized at a Sumter County School Board meeting in May.
Before the county-wide spelling bee, students had participated in class spelling bees and school-wide spelling bees. The top students from the school spelling bees went on to the county competition.
In addition to Reynolds and Bailey, the following students participated in the event:
Savannah Davin and Grayson Williams, Lake Panasoffkee Elementary School
Ivan Albarran and Jerry Lowe, Webster Elementary School
Jaxon Fire Cloud and Aubree Egan, Wildwood Elementary School
Samiul Kader and Emily Sclafani, South Sumter Middle School
Je’Corri Brown and Abigail Lacayo, Wildwood Middle High School
Superintendent Rick Shirley said, “Congratulations to all of the spellers who participated in our spelling bee. We are all proud of your efforts and success!”