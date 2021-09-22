SECO Energy’s back-to-school program has allocated $3,000 for the Sumter County Schools Enhancement Foundation.
The foundation is a non-profit organization that enhances educational opportunities for students by providing incentives for achievement, helping students in need, and awarding scholarships to seniors to promote lasting success through higher education, according to a SECO Energy news release.
Foundation executive director Eileen Goodson said, “The foundation is thankful to receive this generous donation from our SECO community partner. From Post-It notes to a pair of shoes that really fit a child, schools always have needs beyond their budgets. The SECO donation will be used to meet the needs for our homeless and most needy students, and to help students at each school get settled into a strong school year with proper supplies and materials.”
As a not-for-profit local electric cooperative, SECO believes in supporting the communities it serves.
“SECO is proud to partner with local school districts to fund projects related to STEM. We know our future workforce may be among Sumter County students, and we want to ensure they know that SECO is community focused and that potential employment opportunities await them after high school, technical school or college,” said SECO Energy representative Kathy Judkins.
Learn more at SECOEnergy.com > Your Co-op > Community.