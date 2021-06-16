Rotary Club of The Villages-Evening members recently met at Staples to thank the retailer for helping with promotion of their annual school supply drive for Harbour View Elementary School in Summerfield and Stanton-Wiersdale Elementary School in Wiersdale.
Rotary set up a school bus display to collect school supplies in front of the Staples store, which has 19 pre-boxed items for student supplies at $5 each.
Tim Livesey, Staples assistant manager, said, “Our customers are already sponsoring boxes and our staff are excited that this so well received.”
The first delivery was made for the start of summer school at Harbour View.
“These are great for the students, because this box has the basic items each student needs,” said Assistant Principal Mitzi Smith.
Staples customers have also sponsored gallon jugs of hand sanitizer for $10.
“We are grateful Rotary made the connection with Staples. Every teacher is eager to have one of the sanitizer jugs in their classrooms. This has been an important item because of COVID-19,” added Jennifer Pollard, assistant principal.
Staples has already loaded the truck twice for Rotarian Sue Bodenner to deliver sanitizer, personal tissue packs and supply boxes, with retail value over $2,500 to the two schools.