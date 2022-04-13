Harbour View Elementary School students got a lively look at science recently when the Professor Sko show concocted a fun mix of learning and entertainment.
“It was a great show. Professor Sko was energetic and engaging,” said Robert Hensel, principal of Harbour View in Summerfield. “Our kids were excited to see science in action and to learn about waves.”
The opportunity of a one-hour science program at area elementary schools was a collaboration between Rotary Clubs of The Villages Noon and Evening, according to the clubs.
Harbour View staff member Caitlan Nesbitt enjoyed playing the role of a robot, and Evening Rotarians Tim Treat and Martha Friedman volunteered to help Professor Sko set up and take down the program.
“We realize the schools don’t have resources for these special programs, so when the Noon Rotary asked us if we wanted to be involved, the club was excited to help. Several of our members are regular volunteers at Harbour View,” said Julie Schmied, president of the Rotary Club of The Villages Evening.
