At its first District Science Fair, Sumter County School District hosted exemplary middle and high school students who shared their science research, experimental designs and conclusions with judges representing a variety of professions, according to a recent news release. The event featured 100 projects in 12 categories, including Behavioral, Intelligent Machines, Engineering and Animal Sciences.
Prior to the district event, students from South Sumter Middle, South Sumter High and Wildwood Middle High presented their projects in classroom science fair competitions. Then, each school selected their top 25 projects to compete at the District Science Fair during two days of judging.
Sumter’s high school Best in Show were Cheyenne Shirley, South Sumter High School, and Jose Carvajal-Beltran, Wildwood Middle High.
Sumter’s middle school Best in Show were Jason Holt, South Sumter Middle, and Abigail Lacayo, Wildwood Middle High.
These four students, as well as the top 10 projects from each high school, with alternates, and the top eight from each middle school, with alternates, will move on to compete in the Big Springs Regional Science Fair in February.
Students who will represent Sumter at the Big Springs Regional Science Fair are as follows.
South Sumter Middle School students are Jason Holt, Ally Maddox, Adison Lowery, Lucas Ramsey, Ashlyn Ishee, Jayley Lewis, Sariah King, Kylie Reed, Landen Sherman, and Emily Sclafani, Alternate.
Middle school students from Wildwood Middle High are Abigail Lacayo, Julia Temple, Noella Lipham, Emily Ruiz, Sophia McGill, Olivia McGill, Jaycee Woody, Savannah Hanna, and Alternates Jordan Miranda Juarez, Lily Kosa and Joseph Wise.
South Sumter High School student representatives are Cheyenne Shirley, Alynza McBride, Bob Sager, Emma Bogue, Johanna Heijkoop, Ty Kadur, Avory Robison, Colby Rinberger, Savannah Stephens, Amber Arnold, Rylee Shirley, Jacob Cullen, Natalie Moore, and Gary Owen, Alternate.
High school representatives from Wildwood Middle High are Jose Carvajal-Beltran, Kadie Mariano, Jordan Riche, Ariana Zarazua-Benitez, Trinity Skaggs, Leirin Byrd, Angelinna Diaz, Emma Strickland, Emory Strickland, Brandon Martinez, Josh Doucet, and Alternates Raquel Roland, Jubilette Huff, Amandalesly Miranda, Ana Miranda and Adrianna Perez.
“We are all proud of these budding future scientists, medical professionals, engineers or whatever they choose to excel at in the future,” said Rick Shirley, school superintendent. “And, I would be remiss if I didn’t thank the school sponsors, parents, students and judges for all of their time and hard work as well.”
School coordinators this year include Emily Keeler of Wildwood Middle High, Shelbie Wiley of South Sumter High School and Patricia Heijkoop of South Sumter Middle School.